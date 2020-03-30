afl-legends-slam-‘unconvincing’-cousins-doco

AFL greats Garry Lyon and Kane Cornes have shredded disgraced former Eagles star Ben Cousins for his tell-all interview with Channel 7 which aired last night.

It was Cousins’ first interview in almost a decade, and while it was titled Coming Clean, Cousins did little to offer any clarity with regards to his situation, evading some of the heavy-hitting questions that were asked of him.

Speaking on SEN Breakfast, Lyon described the 2005 Brownlow Medalist as “vague and evasive”.

“There were a couple of moments where he was real and vulnerable. In the end, he was altogether unconvincing,” he said.

Cousins was unwilling to give answers to a lot of the questions that people wanted answered (Seven Network)

“I didn’t have any preconceived notion (of what to expect). We hadn’t seen Ben for 10 years obviously.

“Gee whiz, he’s a long way from where he was. He’s got a look of a man who has lived a really hard life. We know addiction is a terrible thing, and physically it would be so draining on you.”

The documentary had been made over the course of five days, and Cousins was unable to give a clear answer as to whether he had used drugs in that time period, while also refusing to answer whether he believed he should be in rehab.

There were periods where the 41-year-old appeared remorseful for his actions, but Cornes was left unconvinced by the six-time All-Australian’s answers.

Cousins was known for his trademark runs during his prime days with the West Coast Eagles (Getty)

“I don’t think watching Ben, he wants to get better,” Cornes said on SEN SA.

“He said at times he wants to get better, but does he really want to get better? No I don’t think he does.

“There were moments where I think he sounded coherent and was engaging, and there were moments where he was completely off the rails.”

The interview was savaged on social media, with fans taking aim at both Cousins and Channel 7 for seemingly taking advantage of the fallen star, with Wallabies great Matt Giteau also weighing in.