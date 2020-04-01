afl-legend-pours-water-on-club-merger-rumours

AFL great Warren Tredrea has shut down talk of the league contracting, saying that it is essential for 18 teams to remain in the competition due to TV rights.

With the AFL embarking on the biggest financial crisis in its history, rumours have been rife about the future of several clubs who have financially struggled in the past.

On Monday, veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson revealed that league power figures had been mulling a potential relocation of the Kangaroos to Tasmania as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

However, league expansion or contraction is something that will have to wait according to Tredrea, especially considering players of clubs in danger have committed to cities they’re currently in.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has pledged that all 18 clubs will survive the financial crisis (Getty)

“I think at the end of the day, what we’re seeing now with the $500 million loan says survival anyway,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

“I’m sticking with 18 clubs. If I’m a player and I’m at Gold Coast or GWS or Port Adelaide or North Melbourne, some of the teams who have been getting financial assistance for a period of time, then they go, ‘Hang on. I’ve committed to these clubs. I don’t want to live in the Northern Territory or Tasmania’.

Tredrea added that AFL contraction was not a feasible idea due to the large sum of money the league receives in its TV rights deal.

“The facts are that the ultimate thing the AFL needs to do, the reason why we went to a 17-game season this year, is they need to get nine matches a weekend for the TV rights,” he said.

The Kangaroos have been long rumoured as a team that could potentially be relocated interstate (AAP)

“That is the big bill, that is the big earner for the AFL, and that’s the first thing they have to guarantee.”

A by-product of the AFL’s financial crisis also means that talk of a potential second-tier competition akin to English football is something that must be put on the back-burner according to Tredrea.

“Fast forward 25 years and we’ll have that next discussion,” he said.

“It was an idea and it was great, but I think any talk of a second-tier competition is pretty much off until all the debt has been relieved and the clubs are back into financial positions.

“One positive from all of this that I do like is that because they’re going to control football departments’ spending, I think we’re going to have an even playing field more so than ever before.”