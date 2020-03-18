afl-legend-pleads-for-season-to-be-put-on-hold

AFL great Brendan Fevola has urged the league to cancel the entire 2020 season in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the entire world.

League boss Gillon McLachlan announced that the home and away season will be reduced to 17 games, but is yet to decide whether Round 1 will take place beginning Thursday night.

However, according to Fevola, the best course of action is to push the entire season back in order to get the virus under control.

“The AFL, I don’t know who they think they are, the Blues legend told Fox FM.

“The NBA has stopped, the NHL has stopped, the EPL has stopped. Every single sporting franchise or organisation has stopped. My daughter’s netball has stopped. My football has stopped. The VFL has stopped.

Fevola says there are more important things than playing sport in times like this (Getty)

“The AFL has to make money for TV rights. But it’s not all about money all the time. Just cancel it.”

Since McLachlan’s announcement of a shortened season, there has been tension between the AFL and the AFL Players’ Association over potential pay cuts, and according to Fevola, players felt “blindsided” by the AFL CEO’s decision.

“Gill McLachlan has come out and said 17 games, he didn’t tell the AFL Players Association, so the players got blindsided a little bit by that.

“They’ve been told to take a 20 percent pay cut, which the players don’t want to take. They’re fighting within themselves when this big pandemic is going on. “

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan announced on Monday that the home and away season would be shortened. (AAP)

While admitting that he would like for the football to be going on as normal, Fevola stressed the importance of health and safety.

“I love sport. But our health and safety comes first. The player’s health and safety comes first,” he said.

“These players will play, and they’ll rub up against each other, and who knows what they’ve got? They’ll go to their family members, they’ll carry it to their kids, their grandparents …

“It’s not about sport, it’s not about your egos, Gill McLachlan, AFL Players Association boss, AFL players.

“Cancel it, in four weeks, reassess. Play then if everything cools down a bit. Otherwise just wipe the whole season. It doesn’t matter. Life matters more than sport.”