afl-great-slams-footy’s-‘arrogant’-virus-reaction

Footy great Bob Murphy says he’s “staggered” by the AFL Players Association’s response to AFL plans for a shortened season amid the coronavirus crisis.

The AFLPA is adamant that it wants to play a 22-game season, rather than the the 17-match fixture announced by the AFL.

Murphy said that he would be “ashamed” if the response was inspired by money, with AFL players set to cop a 20 per cent pay cut under the revised fixture.

The former Western Bulldogs captain said that a pay cut was a trifling problem amid the lethal coronavirus pandemic and that footy’s play-on response had been “arrogant”.

Bob Murphy. (The Age)

“I’m staggered by that it’s completely out of step with where the rest of the world is trending,” Murphy said on his SEN radio show on Tuesday.

“I think the AFLPA and the players themselves had their noses out of joint that the AFL announced the 17-round season without consultation. That’s my sense.

“No one likes handing money back, but in the context of what is happening in business and society with people losing their jobs, 20 per cent might be the best deal going around.

“I am staggered by that. Jumping last night between the footy shows and Q and A, I couldn’t help but feel footy is quite arrogant in some ways.

“There was a woman last night with her son who has got severe health issues and she’s sitting next to her son saying if this virus gets into their home, her son could die, probably will die.

“And then we’re talking about whether we play or if we push through it and we still don’t know and the players want to play, and it’s like, this is not a question about players being brave.

“You’re not being brave. The bush fire game, they’re doing that for us. This is not that. Don’t play for me. We’re all in this together and trying to protect one another.

“If it comes out that their motivating factor is to get their full whack and not lose 20 per cent (of salary), it will go down like a knackered lift.

“People are losing jobs and businesses all over the place. Industries are falling apart.

“I’m just hoping and praying that it is not because of the pay cut. I’d feel ashamed if that was the reason.”

Bob Murphy. (The Age)

Players such as Jack Riewoldt have denied that the push for a 22-game season is just about money, saying it was love of the game and concern over a financial disaster for the whole sport.

Marsh told SEN on Wednesday, after a national address by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, that he was less optimistic about round one starting as scheduled on Thursday night; a Richmond vs Carlton clash at the MCG with no fans.

“I don’t want to jump to ‘it’s off’, but it doesn’t look good, does it?” Marsh said.

“If the advice from the government and from the AFL is that it is safe to play, then the players will play.

“But if it’s not and if we get to that point today, then the players won’t play and they completely understand that.

“Things have changed this morning and now we need to work out what that all means.”