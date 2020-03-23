afl-forced-into-mass-job-cuts-after-suspension

The AFL has been forced to stand down up to 80 percent of staff without pay as the league scrambles to adjust to the indefinite suspension due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to Nine News, league staff will be paid in full until Easter Monday and will have access to long service and annual leave along with some special leave to get them through the crisis. All casual AFL staff have been laid off.

It is understood that the AFL has ordered clubs to cut back to the bare minimum of staff, leaving around five staff members within each football department, with the remaining staff to work on reduced hours.

While the AFL’s league-wide cost-cutting strategy will see hundreds of jobs lost, the hope is that the drastic measures will allow every club to survive. Club executives are not excluded from staff that could be stood down.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus concerns (Getty)

All 18 clubs will be given 30 days of notice before competition is able to resume once again, meaning that a May 31 return date would require clubs to be informed at the end of April.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and league operations executive Travis Auld are reportedly set to be charged with determining which staffers are most essential at every club, per Fox Sports.

Just day after McLachlan’s announcement that the league will be suspended till at least the end of May, cuts have begun across the AFL, with several clubs already standing down mass numbers of staff.

It has been reported that players will be required to take pay cuts of up to 20 percent of their salaries, but the AFL is still in talks with the AFL Players’ Association about the impact of the stoppage on players’ salaries.

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has predicted that the suspension will have devastating effects on the league (Getty)

The situation is understood to have left players feeling confused about their future, with the Brisbane Lions already moving to rubbish a report that suggested its players had been stood down without pay.

Lions CEO Greg Swann sent a letter to members and supporters on Monday, explaining the steps that the club will take in the coming months.

“We will be implementing a series of significant measures that will shore up our finances and we will aim to be as transparent as possible as we move through the process,” he said.

“We will also provide members with more information as to how best to support the club through these trying times – because we do need your help.

“There are many people who are impacted by the AFL’s decision, not least of which are our loyal and hard-working staff and players.

Brisbane Lions CEO Greg Swann explained the tough times that lie ahead for his club’s members (Getty)

“Their wellbeing as we work through this is paramount and we will support them through whatever lies ahead.

“The way we behave as a community during this extraordinary world health crisis, will directly impact the severity of the outcome.

“We ask that, as the Brisbane Lions community, you all do your part to stop the spread of the virus, follow the government’s health advice and practice social distancing so that we can help flatten the curve and save lives.

“It’s not all doom and gloom, we will be encouraging our people to take this time to relax, to reset and to re-prioritise the things that are important.

“Without trivialising, this time does give us all a moment in what has become an increasingly noisy, busy world, to take stock and we hope you can all do the same as well.”