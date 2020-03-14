The AFL has confirmed that fans who have purchased tickets to fixtures in Round 1 will receive a refund.

The news comes after the league announced on Friday that fans would not be permitted to attend fixtures for the foreseeable future, despite the season going ahead as planned.

In a statement from AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, the AFL promised to reimburse fans who have purchased tickets for any Round 1 match through either Ticketmaster or Ticketek.

With the league facing a major decision on how to salvage its season, a multitude of different solutions are being considered.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus concerns (Getty)

According to The Age, the AFL is considering shorter games, flexible lists and revised fixtures in an attempt to navigate its way through the coronavirus-interrupted season.

“Teams might have more players allowed on the bench and add players via special supplementary lists to enable shorter breaks between games in the early part of the season before the coronavirus outbreak reaches its peak and matches are potentially cancelled,” the report read.

“One club source said every option is being put on the table including cancelling participation in state leagues and rescheduling fixtures to reduce travel.

At this stage clubs are planning for such measures to be implemented after round two but with the situation changing so rapidly no-one is certain exactly what is going to happen in the short-to-medium term.”