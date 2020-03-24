afl-coach’s-extraordinary-salary-sacrifice

AFL Premiership coach Chris Scott will forego his entire salary while the league is shut down in an extraordinary salary sacrifice revealed by the Herald Sun.

According to the report, Geelong sources confirmed the coach’s amazing call to continue working without getting paid.

Like all AFL clubs, the Cats have had to stand down the majority of the staff in their football department and Scott reportedly took the decision to work without pay in solidarity with his colleagues.

Chris Scott (Getty)

A premiership coach like Scott would likely be paid close to $1 million-a-year, which gives context to the astounding gesture.

The AFL’s senior coaches volunteered early on in the coronavirus to take a 20 per cent pay cut but now senior coaches are going above and beyond.

Brisbane senior coach Chris Fagan will reportedly take a 50 per cent pay cut while football is stood down.