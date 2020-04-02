afl-ceo-responds-to-membership-drama

AFL clubs should give refunds to members facing financial troubles because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league’s chief executive Gillon McLachlan says.

He says club members are entitled to ask for refunds but says they’re the backbone of the league’s 18 clubs.

“Of course, if they need it, they can (get refunds),” McLachlan told ABC radio on Thursday.

“But, yes, we would love them to stay because our industry is in a battle and our clubs are in a battle to get through and the membership is their lifeblood.

“All I would say is I understand the pain going on out there and people need to make their own decisions and clearly if they want it (a refund), they can.

“But I know our members understand how big their contribution of membership is to their clubs.”

Western Bulldogs have already refunded some memberships.

But the Dogs’ chief executive Ameet Bains said the financial pain of clubs would worsen should there be a flood of refund requests from members.

“It would be a significant body blow for clubs and potentially fatal for a number of clubs as well,” Bains told SEN radio.

“The question of hardships is a different one and I think everyone is sympathetic about that … we continue to work with anyone who is affected in that way.

“From our own experience, those individuals that have approached us with hardships or concerns, we’ve been happy to accommodate.”

Last night, Collingwood president Eddie McGuire and Nine News reporter Tony Jones were involved in a fiery exchange when Jones pushed McGuire about membership refunds.

McGuire maintained that clubs would die without the continued support of their respective members, touching back to the very beginning of the Collingwood Football Club in the 1890s.

“It’s as simple as this: if you don’t have members, you don’t have a club,” he told Nine News.

“A club that has no members is a memory, so we need our members to stick with us as much as they can.

“If our supporters or anyone gets into financial hardship, speak to us. We are there together because members are the club.

“It is not as if we’re privately owned … this is all about sticking together through tough times.

“You know the history of the Collingwood Football Club, we were founded in the darkest times of depression in the 1890s and got through by building the stands at Victoria Park with sustenance.

