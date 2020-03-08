afghanistan-vs-ireland:-afghanistan-seals-t20i-series-win-against-ireland

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs and claim an unassailable 2-0 series lead. © AFP

Teenage spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets to greatly help Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs and claim an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the next Twenty20 international in India on Sunday. Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat, but started sluggishly before skipper Asghar Afghan’s 49 off 28 balls lifted the team to 184 for 4 from 20 overs.Mujeeb struck early in Ireland’s innings to claim the wickets of openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien, and finished with 3/38 to earn the person of the match.Captain Andrew Balbirnie (46) and Harry Tector (37) mounted a recovery nonetheless it had not been enough, with Ireland finishing on 163-6.”Pleased to win the series. We centered on some strike rotation prior to going for quick runs,” Afghan told Cricinfo following the match.Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said his team had a need to build on its strong starts.”We started pretty much but you need to be best for the complete 20 overs… The series is currently gone but it is a big year and we have to focus on the 3rd game,” Balbirnie added.Afghanistan beat Ireland in the initial match on Friday in a rain-affected fixture in India.Both teams play the 3rd and final game, in northern India also, tuesday on.