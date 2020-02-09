Afghanistan attack: Two US soldiers killed and six wounded after 'allied troop opens machine gun fire'

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two US soldiers and one Afghan troop have been killed, while six more people were injured, in an alleged insider attack.

The gunman was dressed in an Afghan army uniform when he opened fire in eastern ‘s Nangarhar province in east Afghanistan late last night.

A spokesman for the country’s defence ministry said the shooter was an Afghan soldier who had argued with the US forces before opening fire. He was not a Taliban infiltrator, the official said.

It is understood the shooter was then killed.

An Afghan security force member is pictured at the scene of the gun attack (REUTERS)

The US military said in a statement “an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined US and Afghan force with a machine gun.

“We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time.”

There have been numerous attacks by Afghan national army soldiers on their allied partners throughout America’s 18-year war in the country.

Six members of the US armed forces have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of 2020, including Saturday’s casualties, while 22 US service personnel died there in combat last year.

The incident came as Washington has sought to find an end to the war in Afghanistan.

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been meeting with Taliban representatives in Qatar in recent weeks. He’s seeking an agreement to reduce hostilities to get a peace deal signed that would start negotiations among Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump referenced the peace talks, saying American soldiers should not have to serve as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

“In Afghanistan, the determination and valour of our war fighters has allowed us to make tremendous progress, and peace talks are now underway,” he said.