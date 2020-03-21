aew’s-‘blood-&-guts’-match-has-been-postponed-until-the-‘time-is-right’

With the world currently dealing with a global pandemic and even the Grandest Stage of pro wrestling events being changed and relocated, it makes sense that All Elite Wrestling‘s advertised War Games reboot full of both blood and guts wouldn’t happen as scheduled. It also makes sense you wouldn’t want to do a gruesome, crimson-masked war in two rings under an enclosed steel cage in an otherwise empty arena.

The Blood & Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Elite (featuring Matt Hardy) has been officially postponed from its original March 25 in Newark, NJ, and will now understandably happen, “when the time is right.”

In a series of tweets posted to AEW’s official Twitter account, Tony Khan said the following:

Our goal every week with AEW Dynamite on TNT is to produce great shows for our fans, and I believe we do. We felt especially motivated to serve our audience this past Wednesday night given what the entire world is coping with, and hopefully we gave them a well-deserved escape during these trying times. Everyone at AEW is very proud of what we delivered and humbled by the response and the kind words we’ve received from fans and partners throughout the world.

Thank you! We plan to continue answering that calling with live weekly shows every Wednesday night on TNT, but the time and circumstances aren’t right for the card we had planned next week for Blood and Guts. That show will happen when the time is right, but what you can count on instead this coming Wednesday night is a great live episode of AEW Dynamite featuring [Chris Jericho] confronting [Matt Hardy], face-to-face, one-on-one, for the first time ever and a tremendous night of wrestling action. In the meantime, until AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, please follow us via social media and please be safe and smart so we can get back to seeing you all on the road as soon as possible.

Thank you for making this all possible for everyone here at AEW, it’s a dream come true to be able to do these shows for all of you.

When you aren’t going to do a bloody War Games match in front of nobody:

GIPHY