aew-champion-chris-jericho:-‘i-could-go-back-to-wwe-tomorrow’

Chris Jericho is currently tearing it up in All Elite Wrestling, but so-called Le Champion says he could return to WWE whenever he wants.

Fans shouldn’t get too excited about a comeback for the first ever undisputed champ though, as it doesn’t seem to be on the cards as he leads the way for WWE’s nearest competition.

However, rumours and speculation will never stop, and Jericho himself has admitted while he achieved everything he could on Raw and SmackDown, his focus is now on raising AEW up and giving fans ‘an alternative’.

He told The Aquarian: ‘I did all I could do in WWE. Now I like being part of a company that I’m bringing up from scratch. That appeals to me.

.@IAmJericho said he has an offer for Moxley that he can’t refuse. Will this offer tempt @JonMoxley to join the #InnerCircle?⁠

⁠

Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/cCiF4VkZSp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 30, 2019

‘I could go back to WWE tomorrow and I know exactly where I’d stand. I prefer being here. There’s no limits. It’s uncharted waters.

‘We don’t even know what’s going to happen from day to day at AEW. Also I think the fans like an alternative. Wednesday nights on TV rock now.’

For viewers around the world, the so-called Wednesday Night War pits AEW against WWE’s black and gold NXT brand each week, with everyone spoiled for choice – and the wonders of modern technology meaning you can just tune into both.

UK fans can take their pick each week, with NXT now airing on BT Sport while AEW’s weekly Dynamite show is broadcast on ITV4.

The latter has Jericho at the forefront as their first ever world champion, but he played down the suggestion he would only have signed his contract if he was promised the honour.

‘It doesn’t work that way. I would never say that,’ he added. ‘The belt is just a prop anyway. The important thing is how you conduct yourself, how you work in the ring, and how you connect with the audience. That’s much more important than having a title.’





