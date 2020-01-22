aerosmith-break-silence-as-drummer-joey-kramer-sues-band-over-grammys-2020-snub

Aerosmith have spoken out after being hit with a lawsuit by their own drummer Joey Kramer, who accuses the band of blocking him from rejoining them for the Grammys weekend celebrations.

Kramer, 69, filed a lawsuit against the Walk This Way rockers – consisting of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford – claiming they ‘freezed’ him out of the band when he suffered a ‘temporary disability’.

He had suffered minor injuries in spring 2019 but was ready to return for the band’s Las Vegas residency later in the year.

But Kramer alleges the band introduced a new policy where he would have to audition to prove he was ‘able to play at an appropriate level’.

According to the drummer, no other member of the band has had to audition to rejoin despite each taking time off at some point in their 50-year career.

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Kramer says the stress of the situation had ‘significant repercussions’ to his health and he ended up in hospital in November.

Aerosmith are due to honoured with the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award and lifetime achievement accolade on Friday ahead of the Grammys this Sunday (26 January).

Breaking their silence on the situation, Aerosmith said in a statement: ‘We would be doing a disservice to Joey, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse.

‘Compounding this, he chose to file a lawsuit on the Friday night of the holiday weekend preceding the Grammys with total disregard for what is our limited window to prepare to perform these important events.’

Kramer also said in his own statement: ‘Being prohibited from playing with a band that I have given 50 years of my life to supporting, is beyond devastating.’

He insisted ‘this is not about money’ and he is being ‘deprived of the opportunity to be recognised along with [his] peers’ for their musical accomplishments.

Kramer continued: ‘I hope our fans can understand that all I’m trying to do is get back to playing with the band that they love – and that’s Aerosmith with all five original members.

‘The greatest magic and success of Aerosmith happens when all the band’s founding members are together in the house.’

He added: ‘To be removed from my rightful place on stage to celebrate our success – a success that acknowledges my own life’s work, is just plain wrong.’

In the lawsuit, Kramer reportedly alleges that he was forced to cover the cost of a replacement drummer costing $20,000 a week for performances and $10,000 a week for rehearsals.

Kramer eventually auditioned earlier this month but the band still allegedly blocked him from rejoining. The reasoning was said to be because he ‘did not have enough “energy” in the recordings’, according to the lawsuits.





