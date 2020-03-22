Arijit Singh is the powerhouse of the music industry. His voice has become a necessity and one cannot function without his amazing heavenly voice. He has given us not just pacifying tracks but something to relate to when in our lows.

Arijit Singh is the master of singing and here are two of his amazing tracks. Tell us which one managed to touch your heart more than the one you were able to relate to.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is the title track for Karan Johar’s movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The song talks about how complicated one’s heart is. The song was composed by Pritam and Arijit Singh does the spectacular job of bringing emotions to the song. He is no doubt the undisputed singer and through this song, he proves it once again.

Tum Saath Ho is from the movie Tamasha starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik and we all know how they are masters in getting the whole soul-touching experience in the track. The song had so much raw emotions to it that it can break anyone to tears.

Which of the two tracks is your favorite? Ae Dil Hai Mushkil or Tum Saath Hi.

Vote Now.