adult-swim-just-dropped-a-bloody-‘rick-and-morty’-short-for-your-sunday

Adult Swim just dropped a short featuring Rick and Morty titled “Samurai and Shogun.” Inspired by the classic Japanese manga Lone Wolf & Cub, the feature finds the title characters wielding weapons and speaking amazing Japanese in an anime universe.

In the clip, Rick and Morty find themselves in a bloody sword fight against a group of Ninja Ricks, who accuse the scientist of kidnapping Morty. Morty meanwhile sits in a woody trolley that later doubles as a deadly weapon. Things only get weirder from there.

It’s a nice treat for fans waiting for the final five episodes of the show’s fourth season. Watch the video below with English subtitles.

Allergic to dust. Based in Berlin.

