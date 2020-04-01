adult-swim-just-confirmed-‘rick-and-morty’-season-4-return-date

Adult Swim just announced the return date for the second part of Rick and Morty season four. Unless this news is an April Fools’ Day Joke, the new episodes will begin to drop in four weeks’ time.

In a video titled “The Other Five,” both Rick and Morty can be seen spinning around the universe embarking on typically bonkers intergalactic adventures set to Thin Lizzy’s “Boys Are Back in Town.” Naturally, the teaser video is full of action, violence, and extraterrestrial gunk.

The end of the trailer announces that the new episodes will return on May 3, at 11: 30 pm EST. However, there is a chance the show could drop tonight — in 2017, Adult Swim dropped Rick and Morty early as an April Fools’ Day surprise and considering our current collective state, this would be a very welcome gift.

Watch below.

