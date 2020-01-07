adrien-rabiot-plays-down-transfer-rumours-amid-arsenal-links

Adrien Rabiot insists he is happy at Juventus despite Arsenal pushing to sign him in the January transfer window.

The midfielder is reportedly a key target for Mikel Arteta, as the Arsenal boss aims to strengthen his midfield and defensive options this month.

Rabiot only joined Juventus last summer and hinted he intends to continue in Turin for the foreseeable future.

‘It’s true that 2019 was a very good year for me,’ Rabiot told Tuttomercatoweb.

‘I worked a lot, I joined Juventus and I think 2020 could be a positive year.

‘I feel good physically, I follow the work that the coach tells us to do and I feel good here.’

‘I’m at the team’s disposal, I don’t have a problem with what side of the pitch I play at,’ he continued.

‘On the right I can re-enter to the left, whilst on the left I will have a better opportunity to shoot. But it’s only important to be useful for the cause.

‘The Italian league is not easy, but no championship is. I am adapting as I am learning about the characteristics of the tournament.’

While Arsenal are keen to sign Rabiot, he could be used in Juventus’ attempt to land Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

Juventus are eager to bring Pogba back to Italy and the midfielder is open to a return to his former club.

Arteta will not want to lose Rabiot to United, but the Arsenal boss is also targeting Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng.

