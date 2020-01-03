adorable-video-shows-kind-stranger-giving-toddler-a-dollar-to-shop-with-in-the-supermarket

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Random acts of kindness fill our hearts with joy.

Last week, two-year-old Lily Belle was treated to a lovely surprise when she was out shopping with her mum.

Cherisa Vogel, 32, from Victorville, California filmed her little girl pushing around a mini-cart around the supermarket, when she was approached by another shopper.

The man, amused by the situation, told the little girl: ‘You’re out shopping too? What are you buying? You see anything you want?’

He then reaches for his wallet and pulls out a dollar, as Cherisa continues filming the encounter.

‘Well wait a minute, I’m gonna help you with your shopping today,’ he says and hands the toddler the dollar.

‘Yeah, that goes on whatever you get.

‘Go ahead and shop, I’m sorry for bothering you. Have a nice day.’

Cherisa posted the adorable video was posted on Twitter and it has since gone viral.

‘My daughter wanted to take her cart to the store with us,’ she writes.

‘She was having so much fun & this sweet man made her night, it was the cutest thing ever when he gave her $1 to spend on her shopping trip!

‘She bought her fave, chocolate chip cookies! Thank you, Sir for your kindness!’

As if this isn’t sweet enough (are you sobbing yet?) it turns out that Lily was had been in the hospital the day before, and the visit to the supermarket had been made to get some snacks to raise her spirits.

‘Little behind the scenes story: we spent the day before at Children’s Hospital so that Lily Belle could have some tests done, she needed to be put to sleep in order for these tests to be done, so last night she was still a little out of it and fussy,’ Cherisa explains in the thread.

‘She woke up last night after sleeping for most of the day and had a little energy.

‘She wanted to go shopping for some ‘shnacks’ with her cart, so we took her out for a little fresh air. She was still pretty quiet and not as social as she normally is but this gentleman definitely lifted her spirits without even knowing how rough the last couple of days had been for her.

‘They were seriously so cute, they were just like instant friends, they had their little connection. Kindred spirits. There was no way I was gonna get between that moment, it was good for them.

‘I know Lily Belle needed it and I’m sure he gained something from it as well.’

Unsurprisingly, people are loving the kind gesture.

‘Wow did y’all see the way his face lit up seeing that little girl in her frozen hoodie with her little shopping cart, tweeted one person.

‘She made his day as much as he made hers. Love this.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Needed this smile. Thank you for sharing.’

‘Thank you for the reminder that there is some humanity left out there,’ another person wrote.

‘What a wonderful man. You could feel his joy for life. This is so awesome. Thanks for sharing and your daughter is precious!! Happy New Year!!!’

Pass the tissues, please.

