adorable-six-year-old-sings-justin-bieber-to-newborn-brother-with-down’s-syndrome

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Rayce Grieve’s new baby brother is different to his other siblings. Little Tripp was born with Down’s syndrome and spent his first month in hospital.

But sweet Rayce, six, has assured his mum Nicole Powell, 29, he’ll always look out for his precious brother – and asked to give him a cuddle one morning.

And the mum-of-five from Arkansas, U.S, was left smiling when the schoolboy started singing ‘their song’ – 10,000 hours by Dan Shay and Justin Bieber.

She captured the touching moment on her phone, to send to husband JJ, 39.

Police officer Nicola also posted it on her Facebook – where the clip racked up more than eight million views.

She said: ‘It’s amazing. I had wondered our purpose – of why now do we have a baby with Down syndrome.

‘I think maybe it was to bring love and awareness. People are so terrified of what can happen.

‘But he’s perfect. It’s super scary, but parenthood is scary in general. I’m so proud of my sons.’

The parents found out Tripp would likely have the condition – where there’s an extra chromosome – during scans before he was born.

Nicole admits they were ‘not educated’ about Down’s syndrome and said doctors warned he could have major heart problems.

‘I was uneducated and didn’t understand,’ she said

‘I thought I have four other children, they all love each other, I just want them to love him the same way they love each other.

‘We explained to them early. We told them it just means he will be different but he’s still your brother.

‘The boys answered: “but we’re all different”. And we were like “ok, this is going to be fine”.’

She said later scans revealed his heart was healthy and when she finally saw him when he was born via c-section, she felt he was ‘absolutely perfect’.

After a month in hospital, he came home to the family including siblings Jayce, nine, Rayce, six, Grayce, two, and Reese, one.

On the way home in the car the love song 10,000 Hours came on the radio, and Rayce started singing it to his little brother.

‘Both the boys love music,’ continued Nicole.

‘Rayce was saying “this song is about me and you” – he doesn’t know it’s about a husband and wife.

‘He decided it was their song.’

MORE: Single mum buys 140 baby grows from Mothercare for £36 and donates it to neonatal unit

MORE: Teen with Down’s syndrome joins hip-hop dance company

MORE: Little boy with Down’s Syndrome is now an Amazon model after Primark success