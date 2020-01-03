adorable-pup-skye-is-one-of-many-pets-left-at-northern-ireland-shelters-as-‘unwanted’-christmas-gifts







Cute Labrador cross Skye was handed into the Dogs Trust as her owners were unable to look after her Rottweiller cross Lola and Connie Gilmore Dylan Paton with long-term rescue dog Verne Joy Hughes with Boo, a Pom cross, at Assisi animal shelter in Newtownards, Co Down Gillian Kaydon with Annabelle Cynthia, a rescued cat

It is often said that a dog is for life, not just for Christmas – but that hasn’t stopped unwanted pets being dumped at animal sanctuaries across Northern Ireland.

Cats, dogs, rabbits and even guinea pigs are looking for new homes and loving families now that their festive sparkle has worn off.

Dogs Trust in Ballymena has been caring for a nine-week-old female puppy named Skye.

The adorable Labrador cross was bought as a Christmas present for a family by a relative, but heartbreakingly, the pup was handed into Dogs Trust after the owner realised they were unable to look after her.

The message remains the same from animal charity the USPCA – do not give animals as an unexpected Christmas present.

Assisi Animal Sanctuary in Newtownards has already taken in a series of pets in the new year, but are expecting an even bigger influx in the coming months as new owners begin to feel overwhelmed.

Dylan Paton, the dog unit manager at Assisi, has no doubt that a stream of unwanted pets will come into the sanctuary in February and March.