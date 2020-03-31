Gracia Raina is the daughter of the eminent all-rounder cricketer of the Indian Team, Suresh Raina. She is so adorable and is been loved by many. Suresh loves her daughter Gracia a lot and tries to spend his leisure time with her. She is currently 3-years old who has gained popularity not only for her father but also for her honey-like sweet appearance. She is her father’s strength and weakness.

Ziva Dhoni, the daughter of the ex-captain of Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni, is so cute. Her adorable moments can melt your heart. She is 5 years old right now. She is a little mischievous but, is her father’s favourite. She has been seen in the arms of her father with a bright smile, in front of the cameras.

Ziva and Gracia are very close friends, just like their fathers. They have been seen together quite a lot of times, spending a good time together. Even they were once seen playing on the field, after their father defeated the Delhi Capitals on the behalf of Chennai Super Kings, in the Indian Premier League tournament. Dhoni has been close to both the kids and was spotted having fun with them. The kids set real friendship goals. They were once seen giving a peck on each other’s check. That was so adorable to see them caring for each other.



Here are some pictures of them together. Have a look!

