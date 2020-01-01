adnan-sami-shares-funny-meme-on-his-weight-leaves-twitter-users-rofl

Singer Adnan Sami is often very active on social media and shares many things about his work as well as his experiences with his fans. Recently, he has shared a funny photo on Twitter, seeing which people are appreciating him for his sense of humor. Adnan has shared a photo of an elephant on Twitter, in which he is seen wearing a cloth. In this photo, elephant is wearing T-shirt and paint. Sharing this photo, Adnan wrote on Twitter, “My old clothes.” People are laughing on Twitter by reading this caption with this photo. Many people said that joking on oneself is not just a matter of everyone and hence one really needs courage.

My old clothes!😉😆 pic.twitter.com/wLx1GGeMP2 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 31, 2019



People are praising Adnan for this thing too. Let us tell you that Adnan used to be in a lot of discussion about his obesity. There was a time when he was about 220 kg. People, they worked hard on their body and lost their weight.

In the year 2018, he reduced his weight from 220 to 75 kg. People were stunned to see his body transformation.