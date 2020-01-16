aditya-roy-kapur-to-marry-model-diva-dhawan-in-2020?

Aditya Roy Kapur with Diva Dhawan

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most loved stars in the industry. The actor impressed one and all with his excellent performance in Aashiqui 2 and since then, he had not looked back. Aditya was last seen in ‘Kalank’ and will next be seen in Malang opposite Disha Patani. But apart from his professional life, fans are quite excited to know his relationship status with model Diva Dhawan.

Reports suggest that the actor might tie the knot this year with model Diva Dhawan. Aditya recently opened up about the matter in an interview with Hindustan Times. Aditya revealed in the interview that the rumours got so much traction that his mother called him up to ask about it.

He said that he informed his mother that he is not dating anyone. When being asked about his marriage plans, Aditya said that the topic has not been on his mind. He added that he does not plan far ahead and waits for it to happen organically.

Post ‘Malang’, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in pivotal roles, Aditya will be seen in ‘Sadak 2’ starring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. He is also a part of Anurag Kashyap’s multi-starrer ‘Ludo’.