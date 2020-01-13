aditya-narayan-to-marry-neha-kakkar-on-february-14,-narayan-kakkar-family-approve

Aditya Narayan, Neha KakkarTwitter

Neha Kakkar’s wedding has become the hot topic in the industry after Udit Narayan along with his wife Deepa Narayan accepted her as Aditya Narayan’s to-be-bride on Indian Idol 11. Interestingly, Neha Kakkar’s parents too have approved their relationship and offered their blessings. And now Aditya Narayan has announced that he will get married to Neha on February 14.

The wedding episode of Aditya and Neha has been spreading like wildfire on social media. There’s no doubt that viewers enjoy the flirtatious banter between Indial Idol host Aditya and judge Neha. But when Udit Narayan with wife brought shagun to finalise their marriage, Neha Kakkar was quite shocked to see what was happening on the show.

Neha Kakkar, Udit NarayanInstagram

Even Neha’s parents said that they don’t need to take any permission from their daughter and they have now accepted Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposal. Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s father even hugged each other and Aditya took blessings from Neha’s mother by touching her feet and called her ‘Mummyji’.

Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Deepa Narayan, Udit Narayan on Indian Idol

While Aditya Narayan and family and Neha Kakkar’s family continued teasing Neha about her wedding to Aditya, audience fulfilled their daily dose of entertainment by witnessing all the family drama unfold on the show.

Take a look.