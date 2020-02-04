adidas-built-a-sustainable-pitch-using-1.8m-plastic-bottles-that-were-destined-to-pollute-the-oceans

Adidas has recycled 1.8m plastic bottles to build a sustainable American football pitch.

Sourced from remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, the plastic was washed and treated before being converted into the pellet-like infills that are essential for artificial pitches.

Artificial sports pitches rely on these pellets for traction, as well added cushioning for the playing service.

At present, most artificial pitches work with previously-unused plastics and re-ground rubber.

1.8m plastic bottles were used in the construction of the pitch Photo: Adidas

Adidas says that the pitch, installed at Miami Edison High School, is a testament to their commitment to the goal of preventing plastics from polluting the ocean.

The bottles used equates to 40,000 pounds of plastic waste Photo: Adidas

“We believe that through sport we have the power to change lives, and this field is a demonstration of our taking action on that belief,” Cameron Collins, Adidas’ North America director of football said in a statement.

“More than a place for these young athletes to play, it’s a reminder of our collective responsibility to end plastic waste.”