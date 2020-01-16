adele’s-ex-trainer-declares-star’s-‘intense’-weight-loss-is-down-to-‘1,000-calories-a-day-and-green-smoothies’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Adele’s former personal trainer has credited Adele’s weight loss to an ‘intense’ diet half the size of the daily recommended allowance and green smoothies.

Camilla Goodis, branded as the ‘Brazilian Body Wizard’ helped Adele at the start of her weight loss, believes that Adele’s new figure is down to an intense regime that saw her half her recommended calorie intake to just 1,000 calories a day.

Speaking from LA to Ross King for Lorraine, the trainer said: ‘She looks amazing, she changed her lifestyle – she changed her diet.

‘I believe now she’s into working out, she’s working out more and more but, it’s 90% what she did was diet.

‘There’s no secret, I didn’t help with any diet. She started doing this certain diet and now she’s maintaining just eating healthy.’

‘It’s a good diet to shed the weight,’ Camilla said: ‘The first week is pretty intense – it’s a lot of green juice, and 1,000 calories a day.’

But as with all questions about weight, Camilla acknowledges that Adele has come under fire, and explained: ‘There are some critics saying “oh now she looks too thin”. No! She looks fantastic.

‘And before, “she needs to be careful, she looks too much” – You can never win, and that’s sad.’

While there’s no doubt Adele has looked beaming after revealing her figure, friends have said Adele spurred to make a change purely because she wanted to ‘treat her body better’.

She ultimately wanted to be a healthier mum to seven-year-old Angelo.

Sources told People: ‘You see, her new look is as much, if not more, a mental thing as it is physical.

‘It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger. She got to the point where she didn’t feel great.

‘She knew she had to change something because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.’

Since then she’s been looking like she’s loving life and was photographed spending time with pals Harry Styles and James Corden on holiday in Anguilla.

That was after throwing the bash of the year.





