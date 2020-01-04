adele-races-into-sea-as-she-enjoys-idyllic-anguilla-getaway-with-harry-styles

Adele and Harry Styles have been spotted on holiday together in Anguilla, soaking up the rays, and fans are obsessed.

We’ve got major travel envy.

The pair are enjoying a getaway in Meads Bay on the gorgeous island, making sure to spend some time chilling at Blanchards beach bar.

Adele, who we last saw getting her glam on for Christmas, looked incredible in the snaps, relaxing on the beach as she rocked a polka dot dress and red scarf.

Planting a drink in the sand beside her, she was snapped grinning away.

However, she clearly couldn’t sit still for long, getting up and running fully clothed into the sea. We’re definitely not jealous. Not at all.

Adele & Harry Styles were spotted together in Anguilla, Caribe yesterday. 🏝 pic.twitter.com/SbjKCI6W0J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2020

Harry, who’s taking a well-deserved break after the release of his latest album Fine Line, could be seen sheltering from the sun under an umbrella.

While some are speculating that the pair are dating, others have pointed out that they’ve been pals for years, so it’s not the most unexpected pairing.

James Corden also appears to be joining the star-studded holiday, and we’re assuming our invite must have got lost on its way to us.

The gang look to be having a social media detox, with none of them having posted snaps of the trip, and we can’t even blame them.

Anguilla is clearly a popular getaway destination for stars, with Hazza previously enjoying a cosy trip with his ex Kendall Jenner.

Married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin also visited the stunning island when they celebrated their first Christmas and New Year together as a couple.

So sweet!

Fans are obsessed with the idea of Harry and Adele loving life on holiday together, with one writing: ‘Adele and harry styles hanging out. what a concept.’

‘Why are Harry Styles, Adele, and James Cordon having a British convention?’ another asked.

We’re not quite sure, but we’re into it.

‘Imagine Harry Styles and Adele drunk singing karaoke on the beach,’ one more fan pointed out.

Oh to be a fly on that wall.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown channels Adele in adorable childhood throwback as she ends decade ‘living her dreams’

MORE: Adele sports glamorous makeover at Christmas party as she poses with the Grinch and Santa





