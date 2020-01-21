adele-makes-cryptic-move-on-youtube

Adele’s comeback is imminent after her official YouTube channel uploaded a new video – but kept it hidden from the public.

On Sunday evening Adele’s page updated to say it featured 13 music videos, but only 12 were visible.

The move appears to be a sure sign that Adele will be releasing new music very soon.

It comes just days after her management confirmed that the London born singer was preparing to drop her new album.

Adele’s last record, 25, was released four years ago and fans have been desperate for her to put out new music.

The tracks are expected to be inspired by the breakdown of her marriage to Simon Konecki.

media_camera Adele’s next musical will probably be about her split from Simon Konecki. Picture: Getty Images

The couple, who wed in 2016, announced their separation in April last year.

Since their break up, Adele is believed to have been working hard in the studio on new music and teased her fans about the release after celebrating her 31st birthday in May.

Speaking about her new music for the first time, Adele told her fans: “This is 31 … thank fking god.

“30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.’

media_camera It comes just days after Adele’s management said her new record would be coming soon. Picture: Mega Agency.

She continued: “No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big old year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.

“For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.

“Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.

“Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realised that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually.”

media_camera Adele has been turning heads with her new look of late – and to the delight of fans, new music is just around the corner. Picture: Supplied.

She ended the post by adding: “Bunch of fking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

