adele-and-simon-konecki’s-divorce-might-soon-turn-into-an-expensive-million-dollar-battle!-here’s-everything-we-know.

It seems like Hello singer Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki’s divorce reportedly has reportedly turned into a $171 million battle! The ex-couple is keeping the divorce low profile no necessary drama involved. Let us look into this high profile divorce battle.

Adele And Simon Konecki Divorce Is Now A $171 Million Battle!

It’s been a year since the couple called it quits and now are almost at the last stages of the whole divorce procedure and how to distribute all the assets and other formalities.

Moreover, it is reported that the singer has urged the Los Angeles Court to keep everything low. According to further rumors, Adele and her ex-husband, Simon are supposed to share their seven-year-old son’s custody while working on their issues. They want to protect their son from all the limelight during this crucial point.

The Ex Couple Are Keeping Things Low For The Sake Of Their Son!

The ex-couple are committed to.keeping all the details as private as possible for the sake of their son Angelo. A source claimed that the two drifted apart with time and due to the busy schedules of Adele the couple could not connect anymore like they used to. This is reportedly one of the biggest reasons of the divorce between the two.

However, according to rumors, the singer is already dating rapper Skepta for a while now and seems to have moved on. The singer has also been making headlines after her drastic worth loss. According to her former personal trainer, Adele is now a changed person with indulging in all.kinds of fitness activities like hiking and also taking pilates as well. The transformation is indeed visible since fans were all in awe after seeing Adele’s last public appearance.