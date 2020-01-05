Adele and Harry Styles left a massive £1500 tip after a meal with James Corden during Caribbean holiday

Adele and Harry Styles have made one waiter’s New Year a very happy one indeed, after leaving them a huge £1500 tip on their restaurant bill.

The pop superstars have been holidaying in the Caribbean, splitting their time between the idyllic Anguilla and the Virgin Islands, where they decided to leave a very nice tip for their server.

During a meal with James Corden at the Caribbean Fish Market in St Thomas, the group ran up a $472.50 (£361) bill, but the generous stars ended up adding $2020 (£1543) on for their server, named as Buck on the receipt.

They ended up tipping four times as much as their meal had cost on Saturday, leaving a handwritten note saying ‘Happy New Year’ on the receipt, too.

Adele, Harry and James had had an evening meal together at the restaurant, getting the bill for their food at 10.21pm.

The receipt was shared by the bartender of the restaurant who wrote: ‘When Harry Styles and Adele give your friend a nice 2020 New Years tip.’

Harry and Adele had both rung in the new year in Meads Bay on Anguilla, and were seen chilling together at Blanchard’s beach bar.

Adele & Harry Styles were spotted together in Anguilla, Caribe yesterday. 🏝 pic.twitter.com/SbjKCI6W0J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2020

Adele was seen enjoying a drink on the beach as well as running into the sea fully-clothed as she made the most of the tropical paradise.

While them spending the holiday together initially sparked dating rumours, fans pointed out that the two of them had been friends for years.

Some lucky fans managed to bag a selfie with Harry and James during their holiday, and tbh, you can forget the crystal clear waters and sandy shores, that photo opportunity is worth the 21 hour flight time from London in itself.

While the stars themselves haven’t posted any photos of their travels on social media, we are excited to see more fan footage surface from their trip.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Adele races into sea as she enjoys idyllic Anguilla getaway with Harry Styles

MORE: Adele sports glamorous makeover at Christmas party as she poses with the Grinch and Santa





