addams-family-fans-celebrate-john-astin-on-his-90th-birthday

Legendary actor John Astin has just turned 90 years old, and fans of all generations are celebrating the beloved performer’s career on his special day. Of course, Astin is very well-known for his breakout role as Gomez Addams in the original black-and-white version of The Addams Family, though the actor’s biggest fans also remember him from a variety of other unforgettable movie and television roles. Now, as the actor enters his 90s, his fans are taking to social media to speak about their most favorite performances we’ve seen from Astin over the past several decades.

Of course, there are countless mentions online of Astin’s memorable role as Gomez Addams. After starring alongside Carolyn Jones as Morticia in The Addams Family in the 1960’s, Astin reprised the role for the 1977 television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. In the early ’90s, Astin would play Gomez once again when he voiced the character for the animated series adaptation, and a few years later, he’d play another Addams when he appeared as Grampapa Addams on the reboot sitcom The New Addams Family. Needless to say, his name is synonymous with the franchise, and fans will always remember his take on Gomez.

We would be remiss if we didn’t also touch on the many, many other memorable performances Astin turned in over the course of his career. He is revered for his memorable roles as the Riddler in Adam West’s Batman series, filling in for Frank Gorshin for the show’s second season. Astin also memorably played a former mental patient on Night Court, submarine commander Matthew Sherman on Operation Petticoat, and Ed LaSalle on Mary Tyler Moore’s sitcom Mary. For his voice work on the Addams Family cartoon, Astin was nominated for an Emmy Award and was also nominated for an Ace Award for his appearance on Tales from the Crypt.

In addition to his movie and television work, Astin made several memorable movie appearances. Humorously, Astin also played a security guard in Gremlins 2: The New Batch, with Gizmo even muttering the name “Gomez” when he sees him. He had highly memorable roles in movies like West Side Story, Freaky Friday, and National Lampoon’s European Vacation. Astin fans also love his unforgettable roles as Professor Gangreen in the Attack of the Killer Tomatoes franchise, the ghastly Judge in the Michael J. Fox movie The Frighteners, and as Dean Dunn in the Teen Wolf sequel, Teen Wolf Too. These all just scratch the surface of a truly remarkable career, making it nearly impossible to choose one favorite role of Astin’s – or even a top three.

Two of Astin’s five children have since been following in his footsteps with successful acting careers of their own. This includes The Goonies and The Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin, and The Facts of Life and The Magicians star Mackenzie Astin. The latter has wished a happy birthday to his father on Twitter as well, posting a series of photos of Astin in a Twitter thread. “Happy 90th, Pop. Thanks for helping make me (…and the world a better place),” Mackenzie writes in the caption. Courtesy of Mackenzie Astin on Twitter, you can take a look at that tweet below, along with other tweets paying tribute to Astin on his special day. Happy 90th, John Astin!

Happy 90th Birthday to John Astin!!! pic.twitter.com/r1CYmETkCd — 60s Batman 📺 (@60s_Batman) March 30, 2020

#TodayInHorrorHistory: Happy birthday to John Astin! No one plays the lovable kook better. Best remembered as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family, Astin also appeared in The Frighteners, Night Court, The Adventures of Brisco County Jr, Return of the Killer Tomatoes, & many others. pic.twitter.com/gomQgbEyYU — Maniacs & Monsters (@ManiacsMonsters) March 30, 2020

Happy 90th John Astin, an especially brilliant casting choice on Night Court (and The Addams Family, of course) pic.twitter.com/gz3B47SipJ — Jayson Kennedy (@ghoulbasement) March 30, 2020

Happy birthday to John Astin! DYK? John worked for us one summer while in college and his father is a revered former NIST director. We’ve hosted this NIST friend and fan twice on campus recently, and here’s a snapshot from one of the visits. @MackenzieAstin@SeanAstinpic.twitter.com/i1vwBygsiC — National Institute of Standards and Technology (@NIST) March 30, 2020

Happy 90th Birthday to @JohnAstin star of the Tales from the Crypt episode “Top Billing”! #TalesfromtheCrypt#JohnAstinpic.twitter.com/WrKKCtYAWa — Tales from the Crypt (@CryptKeeper1225) March 30, 2020

Topics: The Addams Family