adama-traore-refuses-to-use-festive-fixture-pile-up-as-an-excuse:-‘if-i-am-on-the-pitch,-i-don’t-want-to-lose-any-game’

Adama Traore insists that Wolves will not be taking the FA Cup lightly, despite their packed schedule – while the manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, has warned that the powerful winger will not be leaving his club.

Wolves have become a bogey team for Manchester United, who they host in the FA Cup on Saturday evening and knocked out last season, having not lost in their last four meetings in all competitions against them.

The strength of the team fielded by Wolves, who have the Europa League to consider, will depend on fatigue, with Nuno having given large amounts of game time to his key men this season.

“Whatever excuses I can make to you about playing so many games, there is no point – the point is we have many games,” said Traore, in the wake of Wolves losing 2-1 at Watford on Wednesday, their 35th match since starting their season with a late-July Europa qualifier against Crusaders.

“No matter the competition, Premier League or Europa League or cup, I want to win. This is the truth. I know this is the mentality of the team as well.

“Even if it’s an unofficial game, if I am on the pitch, I don’t want to lose any game.”