adama-traore-refuses-to-use-festive-fixture-pile-up-as-an-excuse:-‘if-i-am-on-the-pitch,-i-don’t-want-to-lose-any-game’

Adama Traore insists that Wolves will not be taking the FA Cup lightly, despite their packed schedule – while the manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, has warned that the powerful winger will not be leaving his club.
Wolves have become a bogey team for Manchester United, who they host in the FA Cup on Saturday evening and knocked out last season, having not lost in their last four meetings in all competitions against them.
The strength of the team fielded by Wolves, who have the Europa League to consider, will depend on fatigue, with Nuno having given large amounts of game time to his key men this season.
“Whatever excuses I can make to you about playing so many games, there is no point – the point is we have many games,” said Traore, in the wake of Wolves losing 2-1 at Watford on Wednesday, their 35th match since starting their season with a late-July Europa qualifier against Crusaders.
“No matter the competition, Premier League or Europa League or cup, I want to win. This is the truth. I know this is the mentality of the team as well.
“Even if it’s an unofficial game, if I am on the pitch, I don’t want to lose any game.”
Traore has been integral to the club’s success, having been named in the Spain squad in November before withdrawing with injury.
The likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola lavished praise on Traore recently – with the latter saying players need “a motorcycle” to stop him.
“It is great to hear these things and I really appreciate it – especially when it comes from two truly great managers,” said Traore. “It was even nicer because we won against Manchester City.”
The 3-2 home win over City on Dec 27 has been followed by successive losses – a 1-0 defeat at Anfield, then 2-1 at Vicarage Road.
During the Watford game, Traore attracted attention for competing 15 dribbles, showing how important he is, but he knows that there needed to be more incisiveness in their play.
“We were sad to lose and sad at the performance,” Traore said. “We have to keep fighting and reduce the errors.”
Diogo Jota sustained a dead leg in that match, from the challenge that led to Christian Kabasele beings sent off, and is ruled out of the United game.
Meanwhile, Jose Vallejo is set to return to Real Madrid because the defender’s loan at Wolves has not worked out.