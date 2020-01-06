adam-sandler’s-‘uncut-gems’-comes-seventh-in-the-most-f-words-in-movie-history

Adam Sandler’s new movie Uncut Gems features the seventh most F-words in movie history, it has been revealed.

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie (Good Time, Heaven Knows What), Uncut Gems is set in the Manhattan diamond district and centres on Howard Ratner, an acquisitive, charismatic jeweller played by Sandler. It also stars The Weeknd.

In a recent update on the list of movies with the most f-words, the critically-acclaimed thriller now features in the Top 10 with 408 mentions, which equates to three per minute.

Swearnet: The Movie sits on top of the leaderboard with 935 mentions of the word. Following that, the next scripted movie on the list is Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, which contains 569 f-words in 180 minutes.

According to Screen It!, a movie review website for parents, Uncut Gems is just behind Scorsese’s 1995 film Casino, in which the word features 422 times.

An official description of Uncut Gems reads: “When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

Sandler was recently named Best Actor by the National Board of Review for his turn as Howard Ratner, giving him a boost in the Oscar race. The news came after he joked that if he didn’t get a nod he would make a movie “so bad on purpose just to make you all pay.”

The soundtrack to Uncut Gems is set to be provided by experimental producer Oneohtrix Point Never. It has also been reported that OPN – real name Daniel Lopatin – and The Weeknd recorded music together for the soundtrack, but it didn’t make the cut.

Uncut Gems will come to select UK cinemas and Netflix this month.