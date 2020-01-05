adam-sandler-reinvents-himself-in-new-drama-uncut-gems-with-best-performance-of-career

Josh and Benny Safdie, the director brothers behind Robert Pattinson hit Good Time, return with an exciting drama that once again reinvents its star, Adam Sandler.

The comedian takes a break from Netflix comedies to play Howard, a New York jeweller and gambling addict who finds himself racing around Manhattan trying to pay various debts in Uncut Gems. As time moves on, risks don’t pay off, and danger looms on every street corner.

The film takes a similar path to their previous work. Again we follow a quick talking anti-hero through who has to think on his feet to save his skin. This impressive formula is refined here, increasing the tension through energetic camera work, a script that never pauses for breath, and an imposing soundtrack.

For all the noise and confusion, there are also subtle cues that suggest things are about to get worse – a change in expression, a ringing phone, or a sinister-looking figure in the background. This recipe makes a story that keeps your heart racing, as you anticipate the hammer coming down on Howard at any moment.

The anxiety is broken up by flashes of dark comedy. There are a lot of uncomfortable laughs to be found in moments such as an incident at a school play where Howard tries to evade his debtors, and a debacle involving a locked door back at the shop. This is a character who cannot seem to get anything right, and the side effect of this self-destruction is some terrific comedy.

As well as creating palpable on-screen tension, The Safdies also specialise in protagonists who are compelling, despite being bad people. Just as you rooted for Pattinson’s petty thief despite his many poor decisions, Howard is a frenzy of charismatic chaos. Each decision seems to spawn five more problems, and his inventiveness becomes the pulse of this frenetic story. Watching someone become a servant to their own compulsions is a fascinating journey, made even better by one of the best performances of Sandler’s career.

It’s easy to forget that the star of Pixels is also a talented dramatic actor. We’ve only seen glimpses of it, most famously in 2001’s Punch Drunk Love.

Howard, however, is something we’ve never seen before from the star.

The character arrives fully realised on screen as a man whom you believe has had a colourful past. Sandler handles arguments in the street as impressively as the more sensitive moments, including one scene where he breaks down, consumed by the mishaps that keep piling up. This isn’t Sandler ‘doing drama’, it’s an intricate performance from a character actor we rarely get to see.

He’s helped by a dynamic support cast who make up the stops on Howard’s journey. Lakeith Stanfield, soon to be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, is a live wire as the contact who brings celebrity customers to Howard’s shop. Then there’s Frozen star Idina Menzel, with the voice of Elsa sounding very different as Howard’s resentful wife.

New York itself plays a part. Seen through their lens, the brothers portray it as a place where the polished and grubby elements of society brush shoulders. Whether it’s the backroom of an illegal bookie or a super cool private concert by The Weeknd, everyone on screen is working on a hustle. The film’s ugliest moments often happen in its most beautiful settings. It’s an interesting juxtaposition that gives the city a new perspective.

Uncut Gems showcases more of what made The Safdie Brothers’ names, with enough new elements to shows this is a team that is making its mark on the film industry and one of the most surprising performances of recent years in Sandler. We can only hope that the funny man finds time for more of these types of roles in between his profitable comedy ventures.

Uncut Gems is in UK cinemas 10 January.





