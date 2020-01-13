adam-sandler-laughs-off-uncut-gems-best-actor-oscar-snub:-‘i-can-stop-wearing-suits’

Adam Sandler has reacted to his Uncut Gems Oscar snub in typical Adam Sandler fashion, with the deadpan quip: ‘I can stop wearing suits.’

The acting veteran, best known for his critically-panned comedies, has won plaudits for his latest performance.

And despite talk of an Oscar nod and career reinvention, the star was indeed left out of Monday’s 2020 Academy Awards shortlist announcement.

Taking to social media, Adam said: ‘Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

‘Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.’

By ‘Mama’, the star was referring to best supporting actress Oscar nominee Kathy Bates.

Kathy – who is nominated for her performance in Richard Jewell – played the mother of Sandler’s character in the 1889 movie Waterboy.

In Uncut Gems, Adam plays a jeweler who makes a high stakes bet.

The film also stars the likes of Lakeith Stanfield and Idina Menzel.

Adam certainly faced stiff competition in the best actor category this year.

Nominees include Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

Rounding out the nominees are Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory and Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Adams’s best-known films include 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, Big Daddy and The Wedding Singer

He’ll next be seen in crime comedy Hubie Halloween, out sometime in 2020.





