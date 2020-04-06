Adam Levine reveals jokingly that his wife Behati Prinsloo might punch him if he requests for another baby. Check all details here in this article.

Adam Levine’s better half Behati Prinsloo isn’t prepared to have another youngster at this moment.

Despite the fact that the couple has recently indicated that they probably won’t be finished extending their family, the Maroon 5 lead singer, 41, said the Victoria’s Secret model, 31, is glad being a mother of two right now.

“No, she’s not currently pregnant,” he told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Show Friday. “I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she’d punch me in the f—ing face because she’s not ready.”

“We’re good. We’ve got two kids,” he added, referencing daughters Gio Grace, 2, and Dusty Rose, 3.

Simply a month ago, Prinsloo destroyed pregnancy bits of gossip after an exceptionally foggy photograph was presented on her Instagram account — which a few fans erroneously accepted that was a sonogram.

“Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol,” the model wrote while updating the caption, explaining that it was actually just a close-up shot of her “black and white splatter sweatpants.”

“Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy,” she wrote, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Notwithstanding, Levine and Prinsloo may not exactly agree about exactly what number of kids they’ll have.

“[Adam] wants five,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in Mary 2019. “I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good. I’m backing [up], but just by one.”

“Adam can’t have everything. I’m carrying them!” she joked.

Regardless, Prinsloo couldn’t be prouder of the wonderful father her husband has become.

“He’s almost the stricter [parent] and I thought I’d be the stricter one,” Prinsloo previously told PEOPLE. “He kinda took it, and I’m okay with it. He’s so dedicated, he’s so excited.”