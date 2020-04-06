adam-levine-clears-behati’s-false-pregnancy-rumors-that-came-in-the-limelight-from-a-false-instagram-post!-check-out-all-details-in-this-article.

It seems like singer Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo is not ready for yet another child at this point. However, Maroon 5 singer has a rather funny way to make the message loud and clear.

Adam Levine Jokingly Said That They Are Not Ready For Yet Another Kid At This Point!

Although earlier the couple said that they might expand their family in the near future it seems like now is definitely not the right time. Maroon 5 singer and the Victoria Secret’s model is happy being the proud parent of two.

Girls Like You singer made it quite clear that Behati is not pregnant right nor and of Adam asks for yet another baby she might end up punching him right in the face! All this rumor has come on thw forefront from a Instagram post thatt was mistakenlyposted by baby girl Dusty. Have a look!

The Whole Rumor Came Out Of A Misinterpreted Instagram Post!

The pregnancy rumor went viral when Prinsloo shot down pregnancy rumors after a very blurry photo was posted to her Instagram account. The blurry picture was misinterpreted by some fans and incorrectly assumed it was a sonogram. Later the model made it clear saying that it is not an ultrasound picture it is just a close-up shot of her black and white splatter sweatpants and nothing else.

Moreover, the model further explained that Dusty got hold of her phone and somehow posted this picture from Behati’s photo library, she later thought it was weird and cool and left it up. The picture is still up on Instagram and it’s just a reminder that phones are definitely not safe when given to a kid!