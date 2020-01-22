adam-lambert-wants-to-abolish-‘coming-out’-as-he-launches-lgbtq+-human-rights-foundation

Adam Lambert has launched the Feel Something Foundation, in support of LGBTQ human rights.

Through his new launch, the 37-year-old – who is currently on tour with Queen – is hoping to help bring together a more inclusive society, for ‘LGBTQ communities of all ages and backgrounds’.

To do this, the singer will be working alongside charities which impact, education, homelessness, suicide prevention and mental health.

And he wants to abolish the term ‘coming out’ as a phrase defining ‘someone simply being themselves’.

Speaking about his venture, Adam said: ‘I’ve worked with some amazing LGBTQ organisations and charities over the years.

‘The Feel Something Foundation will shine a light and support existing charities, whose work is pivotal in empowering the community.’

A statement read: ‘Having spent time throughout his career engaging in LGBTQ activism and as a member of the community himself, the foundation sees Adam’s philanthropy institutionalised into an organisation with the aim to truly make a difference.

‘With the vision to see LGBTQ communities of all ages and backgrounds enjoy full human rights within a fully-inclusive society, FSF first aims to ensure support is given to the myriad of issues that continue to disproportionately affect them.’

Adam will be launching an auction of some of his most famous looks, in a bid to raise money for FSF.

And fans were full of praise for the American Idol star for using his platform in such a positive way.

‘Congrats. I’m so proud of you, Adam,’ a follower replied, while one said: ‘Congratulations on realising your vision for this foundation. Wonderful initiative. Thank you.’

A generous Instagram user posted: ‘Fantastic news! If I can do something to help, I will.’

Another added: ‘You truly are the best person!’

We totally agree.





