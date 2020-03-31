Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson were high school sweetheart but now Rachel Bilson says SORRY to her heart broken O.C. fandom!!

Back in the 2000s, Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody were the ‘it’ couple.

They met on the set of The O.C., one of the most popular Drama shows on television, and started dating soon after. When they broke up in 2006, teenage fans were heavy-hearted. The iconic ship lasted for three years.

InStyle Magazine decided to give us a little throwback by posting a picture of the duo captioned, “#rachelbilson and #adambrody’s breakup literally ruined high school for us” to which Rachel respond in a sporty manner. The actress replied, “IM SORRY!!!! He fared very well!”.

The romance was short-lived, the couple dated on and off. Remember how The Vampire Diaries fandom was completely heart-broken when our favorite Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder broke up in 2015? Like any other celebrity ship, Summer Roberts (Rachel) and Seth Choen(Adam)’s break up had The O.C. fandom devasted. Guess celebrity breakups can hurt you as much as your own. Oh, the curse of parasocial relationships!

Both actors have moved on with their lives. Adam Brody is married to the Gossip Girls fame Leighton Meester a.k.a. Blair Waldorf. They started dating back in 2010 and got married in 2014. The duo has a baby girl, Arlo Day Brody. Bilson married Hayden Christensen back in 2014 and they have a daughter together. Rachel Bilson is currently dating SNL star, Bill Hader.

The O.C. is about Ryan who flees from his troubled family and starts livings with the Cohens. He finds a friend in Seth Cohen (Adam Brody), who is known for his self-deprecating jokes and wit. The boys soon start dating their peers Marissa and Summer, and the fun-filled drama continues. The show has 4 seasons was a cult favorite back in the 2000s.