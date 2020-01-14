Actualización: Terremoto en Puerto Rico/ Earthquake in Puerto Rico: Update

NMEAD Una reunión de planificación que involucra la gestión de emergencias y gestión de desastres de Puerto Rico-NMEAD.

The English version is below

En un comunicado publicado el lunes 13 de enero, Expedition Communications dijo que habían “instalado el primero de tres sistemas de conectividad a Internet por satélite de alta disponibilidad [de 25 Mbps de velocidad] con WiFi en el refugio de Guayanilla”. El sistema de Internet en los dos refugios restantes, Peñuelas y Guánica, está programado para estar activo el 15 de enero. Cabe aclarar que la “reciente instalación Wi-Fi gratuita en las tres ubicaciones de los refugios llega poco después de la Comunicación de Expedición, eximiendo a las empresas de las tasas de instalación para los próximos 60 días.”

Debido a los recientes terremotos, la educación de los niños y niñas de Puerto Rico se ha visto profundamente afectada. Según Friends of Puerto Rico “por lo menos 500 escuelas podrían colapsar con la continua actividad sísmica”. Así que el lunes también la organización Friends of Puerto Rico lanzó el fondo SEEDS para identificar un nuevo lugar seguro para que los estudiantes vuelvan a las escuelas, para proporcionar comidas saludables y materiales educativos y artículos perdidos en las escuelas debido a los terremotos y para traer mentores y preparar actividades extracurriculares. Si desea donar, aquí.

El Ejército de Salvación ha estado trabajando para proporcionar apoyo emocional, espiritual y material a los primeros en responder y a los sobrevivientes. Para el 10 de enero, según un comunicado, “100 miembros del personal y voluntarios” estaban “en el terreno” para “proveer más de 1.000 comidas en el lado sur de la isla”. Si quiere donar, haga clic aquí.

Mercy Corps activó el fondo de alivio y recuperación de Puerto Rico para ayudar a los niños y familias de la isla. Si desea hacer una donación vaya aquí.

A la fecha, Water Mission ha enviado cinco equipos de emergencia (que incluyen: tanques de agua potable, bombas, grifos, cloro, suministros para pruebas de cloro, entre otras cosas) a la agencia para el manejo de emergencias de Puerto Rico (PREMA) para proveer agua a comunidades como Ponce y Guánica. Según Stefani Zimmerman, estratega de relaciones públicas de Water Mission, “hasta esta tarde, nuestro personal y el PREMA nos han dicho que las áreas que han sido impactadas por los terremotos siguen luchando por el acceso al agua potable”. La gente puede donar a la campaña de respuesta al desastre aquí.

Si desea donar en la ciudad de Nueva York, la organización Diáspora por Puerto Rico ha listado estas lugares en Brooklyn, el Bronx, Queens y Manhattan que están recibiendo artículos esenciales.

Update 1/14 4 p.m. EST:

In a statement released on Monday, Jan. 13, Expedition Communications said they had “installed the first of three High-Availability Satellite Internet connectivity systems [over 25Mbps speeds] with WiFi in the Guayanilla shelter.” The Internet system on the two remaining shelters, Peñuelas and Guánica, are scheduled to be active by January 15. It should be noted that “the recent addition of free Wi-Fi connectivity, in the three shelter locations, comes on the heels of Expedition Communication waiving installation fees for businesses for the next 60 days.”

The earthquakes have deeply affected education in Puerto Rico. According to Friends of Puerto Rico “at least 500 schools could collapse with the continuous seismic activity.” So, on Monday, Friends of Puerto Rico launched the SEEDS fund to identify a new safe location for students to return to learning; to provide healthy meals and educational materials and items lost in the schools due to earthquakes; and to bring mentors and prepare extracurricular activities. If you want to donate here.

The Salvation Army says it has been working to provide emotional, spiritual and material support to first responders and survivors. By Jan. 10, according to a statement, “100 staff and volunteers” were “on the ground” to “provide over 1,000 meals on the south side of the island today.” If you want to donate, click here.

Mercy Corps activated the Puerto Rico Relief & Recovery Fund to help the island’s children and families. If you wish to donate, go here.

To date, Water Mission has deployed five emergency kits (which include: potable water tanks, pumps, tap stand, chlorine, chlorine testing supplies, among other things) to the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency (PREMA) to provide water to communities like Ponce and Guánica. According to Stefani Zimmerman, Water Mission Public Relations Strategist, “As of this afternoon, we have been told by our staff and PREMA that areas that have been impacted by the earthquakes are still struggling with access to safe water.” People can donate to the disaster response campaign here.

If you want to donate in NYC, the organization Diáspora for Puerto Rico listed this locations in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan that are receiving essential items.

