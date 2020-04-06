actress-sharmiela-mandre-booked-for-rash-driving-after-crashing-an-automobile-during-coronavirus-lockdown

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 15: 46 [IST]

Actress Sharmiela Mandre and her friend have already been booked for rash driving once they met having an accident in the wee hours on Saturday (April 4) while driving a Jaguar car in Vasanthnagar. Based on the police, the incident occurred at around 3 am. On Saturday morning hours, the cops received a call from the locals in regards to a car accident. Once the spot was reached by them, the motor car was lying vacant without occupants. Within an investigation, police discovered that the motor car had hit a pillar at the underbridge and was unoccupied. Later, police visited the nearby hospitals to see if anyone was admitted. Within an enquiry, they realized that it had been actress Sharmiela Mandre who was simply in the automobile alongside her friend Lokesh. Reportedly, Lokesh and sharmiela were admitted at the Fortis Hospital with injuries. The authorities officials have registered a Suo Moto case concerning the accident. Talking about the complete incident, Today sharmiela Mandre told India, “I suffered severe stomach pain morning hours on April 4 and called my friends Lokesh and Dawn Thomas (who had a curfew pass) to take me to a hospital nearby. We met having an accident on our solution to the hospital. Dawn was driving the motor car and I was on the trunk seat. I hurt my neck and blacked out. I out was not, returning from a ongoing party, as claimed by some media reports. I have already been stressing on the necessity for social-distancing because the day the pandemic broke out inside our country therefore, I shall function as last someone to not follow the guidelines.” The high ground traffic inspector told a respected portal, “Our ASI received the decision and he visited the location and found no-one close to the car at 3 am. Later, we realised it had been the actress and her friend in the motor car.”(sic) Also Read : Sharmiela Mandre TO DO SOMETHING With G.V. Prakash Based on the cops, they still couldn’t record the statement of the actor because she was shifted to another hospital. The automobile had a valid curfew movement pass issued by the Bangalore police. However, the authorities officials haven’t mentioned Dawn’s name in the FIR. The real reason for driving at 3 am will be revealed following the investigation.