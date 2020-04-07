Actor Sasi Kalinga Passes Away

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Sasi Kalinga, the senior actor who rose to fame with his performances in the popular Malayalam movies Pranchiyettan And The Saint, Amen, Vellimoonga and so on, passed away. The actor breathed his last at a private hospital in his hometown Kozhikode today (April 7, 2020). Sasi Kalinga was suffering from liver disease from the past few years. The 59-year-old, who was born as V Chandra Kumar, is the son of Kozhikode Kunnamangalath Chandrasekharan Nair and Sukumari Amma. He is survived by wife Prabhavati. Sasi Kalinga, who began his acting career as a theater artist, has acted in around 250 films.

