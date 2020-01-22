actor-politician-nikhil-kumaraswamy-to-marry-actress-rachita-ram?

Budget 2020: Key things to know













Rumours of Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Rachita Ram’s relationship have been doing rounds for a while. It has now intensified after the actress was spotted in Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Rachita Ram.PR Handout

It is said that Rachita Ram was in Sringeri to attend Deve Gowda’s family-performed ‘Sahasra Chandika Yaga’ pooja on invitation. The video of her visit to the temple are now all over the internet. Thus giving fillip to the speculations around their marriage.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy turns 30

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is celebrating his birthday on 22 January. She has posted a picture in which they are seen together. She shared the photo and captioned, “Happy birthday to my dear friend ☺️ God bless!!✨ @nikhilgowda_jaguar. [sic]”

However, neither Nikhil nor Rachita Ram has confirmed the new about their relationship till date.

It may be recalled that Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, had got engaged with Swathi M Gowda, daughter of film producer KCN Mohan and late director Poornima Mohan. She is the granddaughter of KCN Gowda, one of the top Kannada film producer, exhibitor, financier, and distributor. Unfortunately, it broke up for the reasons best known to them.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy made his acting debut with bilingual Jaguar. His next movie was Seetharama Kalyana in which he had paired up Rachita Ram. He will be seen next in the film, directed by S Krishna of Hebbuli and Pailwaan fame.

The actor is also president of the JD(s) youth wing. Nikhil forayed into politics last year by contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat and he was defeated by Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Coming to Rachita Ram, she is one of the popular actresses in Kannada film industry. She has worked with most of the big stars of Sandalwood like Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan, Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra.