actor-manoj-bajpayee-all-praises-for-‘the-family-man-2’-co-star-samantha-akkineni

Samantha Akkineni sports a pink and black-color bikini in her new photo.Samantha Instagram Account

There are several reasons why netizens are waiting for The Family Man 2 to be out on OTT. But one of the topmost reasons is actress Samantha Akkineni, who is making her digital debut with the same show. The actress, recently, shared a sneak peek of her role from season 2 of the show and we cannot wait to get a proper glimpse. She shared a photograph which is a silhouette from the seashore, with an amazing background.

She wrote, “Every day on the sets of season 2 of The Family Man has been unforgettable.. To be given the opportunity and the trust to play a role so completely different from anything I have ever done before … Thankyou @rajanddk you know I love ya .. It feels like just yesterday when I locked myself in a dark room and promised to discover ‘her’ world as genuinely as I could .. And today on the last day of the shoot I can proudly say.. I definitely didn’t eff it up .. #thefamilyman.” (sic)

Samantha Akkineni wraps shoot

With this post, the actress officially declared that she has wrapped her part for the show and is awaiting the release. The official handle of Amazon Prime Video has shared a video, by releasing a sneak peek of all the Indian web series which will be releasing this year and we cannot wait for it.

In this video, not for more than a second, we get to see Samantha, making a hair bun and her back in seen facing the camera. This raised all our expectations on the show. Also, it is known that Sam is playing a negative role in the series and most likely, it is going to be the role of a terrorist.

Her co-star Manoj Bajpayee replied to Samantha’s post and wrote, “You are fantastic @samantharuthprabhuofficial and so amazing to known you and work with you!!.” (sic) Makers of the show Raj and DK wrote, “You effing slayed it. It was sheer pleasure seeing you transform into ‘her’.” (sic)