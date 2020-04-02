actor-joju-george’s-video-on-being-stuck-in-wayanad-amid-covid-19-lockdown-goes-viral!

|

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11: 25 [IST]

Joju George is unquestionably one of the finest actors of the Malayalam film industry. Known for his incredible acting skills, the actor leaves a mark with each of his performances. Well, George's recent video message through Facebook suggests that he is stuck in Wayanad amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Joju, who is currently undergoing a weight loss treatment in an ayurvedic healing center, has been in the rural district since 2 weeks now. The actor in the video said, "I came here before the Coronavirus pandemic started. I'm undergoing a treatment for weight loss and haven't gone out at all. I intend to stay here until the lockdown ends." Joju George appreciated the government for the prompt initiatives taken to fight the pandemic and urged people to follow the guidelines. He said, "Our country is going through a rough time, so this is time we should be standing together. We have to help the government without turning a deaf ear. It's for our own good. We will overcome this together and we will come out of this happy." Joju stressed on how important communication is at this crucial time. He added that one should not limit their communication with their friends, but also talk to others, which would be a relief to them. The actor also talked about people struggling with addiction and withdrawal symptoms. "I have come out of cigarettes and drinking. But, some go into depression without it. Their friends should have good communication and support them. And please do not show any animosity towards the COVID patients and outsiders. This is utterly decided by time and there is always a reason for everything." Talking about his next venture, Joju George will make his Tamil debut alongside Dhanush in Jagame Thanthiram. He is also a part of Malayalam movies, One and Malik.