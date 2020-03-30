actor-john-callahan-dies-at-age-of-66



Source: Click2Houston.com

The All My Children alum, John Callahan, who’s perhaps most famous for starring as Edmound Grey in the aforementioned series, has passed away at the age of 66. Variety revealed on Saturday night that the day-time soap opera actor passed away at his home in Palm Springs.

Currently, his death has been listed as a stroke, rather than a consequence of the coronavirus. Fans of the actor know he married his Days of Our Lives co-star, Eva LaRue, however, they split up in 2005. They have an 18-year-old daughter together named Kaya.

Eva LaRue took to her Instagram account earlier this weekend to update fans on the actor’s passing. You can see what she had to say in the post below. This is just another loss of a daytime soap star in the last few years, following the tragic passing of Kristoff St. John, who reportedly struggled with alcoholism for years.

In February of 2019, ABC News reported that the struggling alcoholic died when he was just 52-years-old. Authorities rushed to his home on a Sunday evening that month and his body was subsequently sent to a coroner.

Soap opera fans know St. John portrayed Neil Winters on Young and The Restless for many years, first starting in the early 1990s. Throughout his career, he earned many Emmy nominations. He won in 1992 for the outstanding young actor in a drama series and also took home several NAACP Image Awards.

When his death was revealed, his fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, came out to say that it all happened far too soon. She added that Kristoff would always be in her heart.

According to ABC News, St. John had been married twice in his life and had a son and two daughters. Sadly, his 24-year-old son passed away 6 years ago in 2014. At the time, Kristoff took to his social media to say he had been grieving for his son, but it wouldn’t end until he one day died as well.

Both Sony Pictures Television and CBS released a joint statement in which they claimed the actor’s passing was “heartbreaking.”



Post Views:

0





