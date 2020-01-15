activity-monitors-could-predict-flu-outbreaks-up-to-three-weeks-earlier,-study-suggests

Activity monitors can predict flu outbreaks up to three weeks earlier than current surveillance methods raising hopes that health services could be better prepared for upcoming waves of illness.

Researchers from Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, analysed sleep and heartbeat data from 47,249 Fitbit users between March 2016 to March 2018.

The data showed spikes in poor sleeping and faster heart rates in areas in the weeks before flu outbreaks were reported.

Usually the emergence of a flu outbreak takes between one and three weeks to spot, as the cases filter through from doctors to public health officials.

But researchers say notifications could now happen in real-time, meaning that outbreak response measures could be quickly enacted, such as ensuring patients stay at home, wash hands, and deploying antivirals and vaccines.

Study author Dr Jennifer Radin, of Scripps said: “Responding more quickly to influenza outbreaks can prevent further spread and infection, and we were curious to see if sensor data could improve real-time surveillance at the state level.

“We demonstrate the potential for metrics from wearable devices to enhance flu surveillance and consequently improve public health responses.”