While the threat of the coronavirus possibly causing the NRL to postpone its season, players face the prospect of losing millions if the 2020 season continues to be played behind closed doors.

Reports emerged on Saturday that an “act of god clause” in every NRL player’s contract stipulates that some of the costs associated with the fan lockout will be passed onto the players.

The Australian’s Brent Read told Triple M that a provision in the Collective Bargaining agreement allows the NRL to cut and suspend payments to players in the event of the game suffering an unforeseen financial catastrophe.

The clause gives the clubs and NRL officials power to renegotiate the 2020 salary cap and cut payments if the game doesn’t meet financial obligations, including the NRL losing revenues of $10 million or more in a year.

Coronavirus: Fears over NRL games

The report claims NRL clubs will lose up to $20 million if all matches are played behind closed doors for four rounds.

“The minute a player gets it… that’s the great fear for the game, that a player gets it because the financial damage would be immeasurable,” Read told Triple M.

“It would destroy clubs. That’s the thing we all live in fear of. The reason they’re talking about taking all the teams and players to one place is that not only would you reduce the travel, but all the players would be together and you could cocoon them in a way. That would help protect them from the virus as well.

“There’s actually a clause in the agreement that was struck with the players a couple of years ago that in the event that the game suffers a big financial catastrophe they can renegotiate the salary cap. So it could be that the players will have to wear some of this as well.

“They’re using the CBA, that’s in the CBA. It’s called an ‘Act of God’ clause. It may get to the point that the players have to wear some of it and the salary cap gets slightly reduced.”

Xerri negative for coronavirus

NBA players face similar action from owners and the league according to ESPN, with the game’s power-brokers eligible to cut players’ salaries if the suspended season continues to hit the game in the hip pocket.

The bleeding has already started in Canberra with the Raiders worried about the future after they drew more than 10,000 to their round one clash with Gold Coast, which is the last open to Canberra fans for the foreseeable future due to the global pandemic.

Canberra chief executive Don Furner fears for the financial future of NRL clubs, who will face a million dollar hit if the crowd shut-out stretches beyond a few weeks.

“That (round one match) would have hurt us financially because we were tracking for 15,000 with our pre-sales,” he said.

“If we were having a home ground next week with zero crowd that’s a massive drop.

“We’ve got the Dragons in two weeks and that’s a really big draw for us so it’s going to be financially troubling.”

He said with no ticket sales, refunds to season ticket-holders and corporate hospitality, they will be in the red up to $400,000 a game.

“If we have no crowds for one game, no crowds for another game – all of a sudden it’s up to a million bucks roughly,” Furner said.

He said that club bosses had been in ongoing crisis talks with the NRL about assistance packages but couldn’t see how that could stretch to 16 clubs if the entire season was called off.

“As far as I know insurance doesn’t cover it so three or four weeks maybe but can’t imagine they could cover a season,” Furner said.

“They can’t save 16 clubs.

“The costs aren’t there without crowds but neither is the revenue.

“We still have to pay the players, still have to pay the staff – it’s hard to fathom.”

The Raiders are due to play the New Zealand Warriors next Saturday in an historic double-header in Auckland, also featuring a Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and Blues.

With only six diagnosed cases, the New Zealand government is yet to ban mass gatherings.

Despite the Australia government advising against non-essential travel, the Raiders were at this stage planning to travel on Thursday.

“They might not want us in there or they might not want the Warriors back either,” Furner said.

“The New Zealand government might say they’re OK for crowds to go so we’ve got crowds, both league and union.

“It depends on what the New Zealand government do and what the airlines do, it’s going to be a weird couple of days.”

-with AAP