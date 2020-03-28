acharya:-after-regina-cassandra,-anasuya-to-shake-a-leg-with-chiranjeevi

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 13: 59 [IST]

With each passing day, we’ve been getting new updates about Koratala Siva’s much-awaited film Acharya. Starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, the movie has been grabbing headlines since December this past year. The makers have completed shooting major portions of the movie, however, Ram Charan is yet to start out filming for his extended cameo that is reported to be a fundamental element of the film’s plot. Anyway, the most recent update regarding Acharya will leave all Chiranjeevi fans super excited. While we know that Regina Cassandra did a particular song in the film, now reports are doing the rounds that popular television anchor-turned-actor Anasuya may also be shaking a leg with the megastar in Siva’s directorial venture. In accordance with a written report in cinejosh.com, the Rangasthalam heroine will undoubtedly be seen in an attractive avatar that may definitely improve the temperature. Exactly the same report also claims that Anasuya has been offered an excellent remuneration for appearing in the movie. For Regina’s song, we hear its more of a celebratory track than something number. As the makers haven’t confirmed this little bit of news, we have been confident Anasuya’s presence will certainly work towards the film. From Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan apart, Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in because the female lead. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood can be part of this venture that is likely to get to theatres this season Reported to be a social-drama, the makers may also be likely to get Rashmika Mandanna onboard. If that occurs then your young beauty will undoubtedly be cast opposite Ram Charan in Acharya. ALSO READ Revealed: INFORMATION REGARDING Ram Charan’s Character In Acharya!