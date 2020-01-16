accused-hanukkah-‘machete-slasher’-must-undergo-psych-exam:-court

January 16, 2020 | 3: 11pm

Accused Hanukkah stabber Grafton Thomas was ordered to undergo psychiatric exam Thursday as he pleaded not guilty to state charges in the heinous attack.

Thomas was also ordered held on $10 million bail during the brief arraignment at Rockland County Court, where prosecutors argued he was mentally fit to stand trial for the “deliberate and intentional” crime.

“For the record, judge, we don’t believe the defendant is incapacitated,” First Assistant DA Dominic Crispino said in court of Thomas, who is accused of barging into a rabbi’s home on Dec. 28 and injuring six Orthodox Jewish men with a machete, the oldest of which remains clinging to life from a machete blow to his head.

“It was very deliberate and intentional.”

In state court, Thomas is charged with six counts of attempted murder and three of felony assault, as well as attempted assault and burglary charges. He’s also been hit with federal hate crimes charges that could net him the death penalty if any of his victims die.

Thomas’ not guilty plea was entered in state court on his behalf by defense lawyer Michael Sussman, who has argued his client is not anti-Semitic but instead suffers from mental health issues including paranoid schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.

“We do enter a plea of not guilty to all charges,” Sussman said as Thomas stood at his side in orange scrubs.

Thomas’ mother and another relative attended the hearing.

Also Thursday, the prosecutor asked the judge that Sussman be ordered off the case.

That dispute centers on a cache of papers and computer equipment that Sussman found inside two of Thomas’ upstate addresses — his mother’s home in upstate Greenwood Lake and a cabin in Wurtsboro.

Sussman maintains that he secured the evidence and shared it with prosecutors only after investigators failed to collect it themselves.

But that evidence collection makes Sussman a potential trial witness, and so he should step down, prosecutors argued.

“He is now a civilian witness in this case,” Crispino said.

Sussman answered: “I am not resigning from the case your honor.”

The judge said he is not prepared to make a ruling on the dispute, but Crispino said he will file a formal motion demanding Sussman be removed from the case.